MASTER GUNNERY SERGEANT RONALD "GUNNY" D. OTERO
Master Gunnery Sergeant Ronald "Gunny" D. Otero, age 75, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord at the Polidori House in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after a courageous battle with cancer on June 23, 2019. He was born in Compton, California on April 19, 1944.
He grew up in California, the son of John Adams Otero and Margaret Otero along with his sister Patricia. Growing up Ron enjoyed being outdoors, spending most of his time hunting and fishing with his Father. Ron attended La Mirada High School in Orange County, California where he played Varsity Football and graduated in 1963.
Ronald is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals. He was drafted into the US Army on the 27th of July 1965. In August 1982, Ronald joined the USMC reserves at MCAS El Toro. He was assigned to H&MS 46. While serving with MALS46 Ronald was promoted to GySgt, MSgt, and MGySgt. He served as Maintenance Administration Chief, S-3 Chief, SgtMaj (acting), and S-4 Chief. Ronald D. Otero retired from the USMC in 2004 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. Semper Fidelis.
In June 2018, Ron married Amber, and spent the rest of his time traveling and enjoying life. Ron went through life as a very graceful man and never once put his needs before others. He will always be loved and cherished. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his second wife Gloria.
He is survived by his wife, Amber; his sister, Patricia; his niece Capri, and her children; his nephew, Lance; his stepchildren David, Debbie, Joshua, Claudia, and Miles; and his grandchildren, Chris and Samantha.
Two services will take place. The first service will be starting at 12:00 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 2001 El Monte, Needles, California 92363. The second service and Ron's final resting place as requested will be starting at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada 89002.
"Death is nothing at all,
I have only slipped into the next room
I am I and you are you
Whatever we were to each other, that we are still."
Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 1 to July 8, 2019