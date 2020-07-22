Melba Guerrero, age 68, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Needles Hospital. She was born on October 6, 1951.
Melba joins her parents, Robert and Ethel Guerrero; brother, Kendall Guerrero; grandparents, Hiram and Lela McCord; and aunt, Martha McCord.
She is survived by her siblings, Izetta Courtwright, Jack Johnson, James Guerrero, Lisa Guerrero, Hope Guerrero, and Robert Guerrero; uncle, Hubert McCord; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.