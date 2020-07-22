1/1
MELBA GUERRERO
1951 - 2020
Melba Guerrero, age 68, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Needles Hospital. She was born on October 6, 1951.
Melba joins her parents, Robert and Ethel Guerrero; brother, Kendall Guerrero; grandparents, Hiram and Lela McCord; and aunt, Martha McCord.
She is survived by her siblings, Izetta Courtwright, Jack Johnson, James Guerrero, Lisa Guerrero, Hope Guerrero, and Robert Guerrero; uncle, Hubert McCord; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Melba's family at www.diginitymemorial.com.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary
222 E Street
Needles, CA 92363
7603262323
1 entry
July 23, 2020
May our hearts be filled with thoughts of joyful times together as we celebrate memories Melba's life young and old. She will be missed. God bless.
Veronica Hernandez Driscoll
