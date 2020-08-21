1/1
MERLE LEE GORDON
1941 - 2020
Merle Lee Gordon, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1941 to Melvin and Maude Gordon.
Merle married Lenora Lee Dunkle on August 20, 1960. He lived in Bullhead City for the last 34 years. He grew up in Castle Rock and Franktown, Colorado. He had done heavy equipment operating, and had done lots of work around Bullhead City, the Avi when it was built, and in Castle Rock, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora "Lee" Gordon; parents; and all of his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son, Harley Gordon; daughter, Betty "Sue" Whitaker; son-in-law, Ron Whitaker; step-sister, Jean Nightengale; sister-in-law, Ruth Gordon; grandsons, Jeremy Seeley and Joshua Seeley; granddaughter-in-law, Kortney Seeley; great-grandchildren, Meryck and Layton Seeley; and many other loved ones, family and friends.
Memorial Services for both Merle and his beloved wife Lenora Lee Gordon will be in Franktown, Colorado. Dates to be determined.
The family would like to thank all those who helped in his care at Compassus Hospice during his last months, and Mishaun Newman for being his care provider for several years. They did a wonderful job of caring for him!

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2020.
