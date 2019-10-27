MERLIN R. BEACH
Merlin R. Beach, age 77, an Arizona resident, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1942 in Carrington, North Dakota.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Joan Beach; six children; three sisters, and two brothers.
A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Longridge Park Clubhouse, 2960 Silver Creek Road, Bullhead City, AZ. with Pastor Adrean Pappas officiating.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019