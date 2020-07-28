MICHAEL B. SCRUGGS

5-24-2020

OLIVIA SCRUGGS

3-11-2020

Olivia Scruggs, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Michael B. Scruggs, age 94, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Olivia and Michael were married for 45 years.

Michael was in World War II and the Korean War, Chosen Reservoir. He was the Fire Marshall for La Habra Heights in the mid 80's and early 90's, also Fire Marshall for Fort Mohave from July, 1994 to June, 2000. He was also the owner of Yodeler Bar & Grill in Wrightwood, California in the 60's.

Olivia worked at Harrah's in the 90's.

Both grew up in California and moved to Bullhead City in the early 90's.

Together they leave two sons, Mike Johnson of Fort Mohave, Arizona and Bob Johnson of Placientia, California; daughter-in-law, Sheri Johnson of Placientia, California; granddaughter, Cayla Johnson of Placientia, California; and grandson, Matthew Johnson of Placientia, California.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, Arizona.



