MICHAEL E. CHADBURN
Michael Edward Chadburn, age 77, a resident of Flagstaff, Ariz., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Needles, Calif.
Michael was a Private First Class in the US Army National Guard. He was a railroad conductor for BNSF Railroad.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music, Needles Museum, and UTU.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward S. Chadburn; mother, Ruby L. Chadburn; sister, Linda Williams; and niece, Kelly Longsworth.
Michael is survived by his wife, Dianne Chadburn of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and son, Michael K. Chadburn of Bakersfield, Calif.
A Celebration of Life to be announced. Contact Michael K. Chadburn for information at: (661)304-6384
