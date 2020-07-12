Michael James Hernandez, age 62, passed away peacefully at home with his little buddy, Scooter and his loving wife, Shannon by his side on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born October 19, 1957 in San Diego, California.

Michael went to high school in Lone Pine, Calif. and excelled in football and wrestling. This was his favorite place and he often dreamed of going back to the area. He was a painter for many years in California, before moving out to Bullhead City, Arizona in 1997 with his then partner and good friend, Julie Penner. Michael worked as a cook for the Regency, Lizzy's Kitchen, and O'learys over the years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Marin Hernandez and his mother, Eleanor Jean Kyser.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Schaedel; son, Michael James (Valerie) Hernandez II of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; brothers, David (Elaine) Hernandez of Bonnots Mill, Mo. and Arthur (Connie) Kyser of Pocatello, Idaho, Eual Leon "Bubba" Stone of Lakeside, Calif.; and sister, Linda Hernandez-Martinez of La Mesa, Calif.

Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a later date.

