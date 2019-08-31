MICHAEL LEE EAGLE
Michael Lee Eagle, age 66, formerly of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Heber, Arkansas. He was born on June 30, 1953 in Eureka, Calif. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Cissie Eagle; and sister, Priscilla Bousman.
Michael is survived by his stepson, Sean of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters, Ellen, Darlene (David) of Arizona and Annette (Gerry) of Georgia; brothers, Paul (Lynne) of Beebe, Ariz. and Ray (Tress) of Idaho; and his dog, "Squeaks".
