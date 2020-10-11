Michael Shawn Moss, age 46, a 22-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born October 29, 1973 in Boise, Idaho.

Michael was a Framer/Drywall Hanger who worked in the area for 22 years. He worked for several different contractors and was well known for the many remodels and side jobs he did. Michael loved to go camping and fishing with his children and family. He also enjoyed bowling and gambling. His favorite thing to do was simply hang out with his "buddies".

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Wilma Moss.

He is survived by his wife, Traci Moss; son, Michael "Mikey" Moss both of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; step-daughter, Brittney Matlock of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister, Connie (Ronnie) Ramsey; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Jean; cousins, Anita and Ronnie Voss.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mohave Valley United Methodist Church.

