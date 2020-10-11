1/1
MICHAEL SHAWN MOSS
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Shawn Moss, age 46, a 22-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born October 29, 1973 in Boise, Idaho.
Michael was a Framer/Drywall Hanger who worked in the area for 22 years. He worked for several different contractors and was well known for the many remodels and side jobs he did. Michael loved to go camping and fishing with his children and family. He also enjoyed bowling and gambling. His favorite thing to do was simply hang out with his "buddies".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Wilma Moss.
He is survived by his wife, Traci Moss; son, Michael "Mikey" Moss both of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; step-daughter, Brittney Matlock of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister, Connie (Ronnie) Ramsey; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Jean; cousins, Anita and Ronnie Voss.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mohave Valley United Methodist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Mohave Valley United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved