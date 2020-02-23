MICHELLE DEMORALES
Michelle DeMorales, age 62, a 53-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on May 18, 1957 in California.
Michelle was a long-time Real Estate Agent in the area. She also specialized in doing alterations.
She is survived by her fiance, John Coleman, and his son, Ronnie; step-mother, Kathy DeMorales; brothers, Dan and Dale DeMorales; sister, Tracy Leavitt; uncle, George (Kelly) Michelson; and many many friends in Bullhead City and beyond.
There is another side of grief where the tears still flow, not as often. Where memories bring smiles, not just sadness. Where blessings are recognized, not just struggles. Where joy and peace are preserved, not just sorrow. Where you are remembered, not just mourned.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020