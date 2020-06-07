MIKEL WEISSER

On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Mikel Weisser, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 61 in Kingman, Arizona. Mikel was born "Michael Louis Frazier" on February 7, 1959 in Beaumont, Texas.

Mikel was a renaissance man, a troubadour starting as a DJ, plumber, painter, electrician, he became a writer, poet, musician, teacher, activist, philosopher and truth teller. He listened to those who needed to be heard and fought for those who needed a voice.

Since Mikel was a child, he loved writing and sought to become an author. He wrote more than a thousand articles and several books of fiction and poetry. He had numerous articles published in political humor, social justice, advocacy, and the cannabis industry.

Mikel received his MA in Literary Criticism from University of Illinois Springfield, as well as his MA in Secondary Education from Northern Arizona University. Before moving to Arizona, he served as Volunteer Coordinator for Helping Hands Homeless Shelter in Springfield, Illinois. From 2000 to 2013 he taught middle school History and English in Bullhead City and Kingman, Arizona. After beginning a congressional campaign in 2012, he ended his teaching career in 2013 and continued on to two more congressional campaigns in 2014 and 2016.

A long time cannabis advocate, Mikel was fundamental to Arizona's marijuana initiatives and reform. In 2015 after serving as Political Director for Safer Arizona, Mikel became the Executive Director for Arizona NORML where he worked tirelessly to protect patients and reform the state's medical cannabis laws. He was working with Arizona's legalization initiative, Smart and Safe Arizona, at the time of his passing.

Mikel was preceded in death by his father, Roger "Bud" Eugene Weisser; mother, Patsy Ann (Perrodin) Weisser; step-sister, Denise; his wife, Lisa; and grandson, Isaac.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; three children, Sam, Victoria and Valerie; half-sister, Erin; half-brother, Keith; grandchildren, Atlantis, Evan, and Ellie; nieces, Elise, Jojo and Harper; nephews, Sean, Holden and Jonas; and many students and "adopted" kids.

Mikel's passing is a tremendous loss for us all. We will miss his big heart, big smile, jokes, amazing intellect, and passion to help others. He has left a legacy.

In his memory, sing his songs, play his music, perform his poetry and "Go Change The World!" for peace and love and stuff.



