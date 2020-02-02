MILDRED HEALEY BAGAN: ROBISON-GOLGART

Mildred (Millie) Golgart, age 94, passed away peacefully at Legacy Rehabilitation & Care Center in Bullhead City, Ariz. on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in upstate New York on September 30, 1926 to parents Arthur and Hattie (Bigelow) Healey.

Millie married her hometown sweetheart, Daniel Bagan in Syracuse, N.Y. He retired from the USMC after 21 years of honorable service. They made their home in San Diego, CA where their two children Claire Ann and Daniel David were born. Daniel Sr. passed away in 1971.

Millie worked for 14 years for the Ford Motor Company and then went back to college for an Associate's degree, after which she worked for an M.D. in Newport Beach, Calif. Years later, Millie married Noel Robison. He is deceased.

In 1987, Millie married Vernon Golgart in Hawaii. They traveled extensively in the USA. They moved to Golden Shores, Ariz. in 1993 from Orange County, Calif. After Vern passed away in 1997, Millie decided to go back to work in 1999.

She traveled annually to Colorado for eight years to work at the "YMCA of the Rockies" camp at Snow Mountain Ranch. In her 80's when she wasn't working there, she continued her travels around America researching and gathering facts about her family's genealogy and ancestry as well as traveling to Ireland, Europe and the Caribbean.

She was a member of the Golden Shores Women's Club, Topock TOPS #0383, lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary home chapter, and the Red Hot Red Hat Mammas.

Millie is survived by daughter, Claire Holden and husband Robert of Gilbert, Ariz.; two nephews, Gerald Bagan and wife Lee of Boulder City, Nev., Tom Bagan and wife Lori of Sparks, Nev.; three nieces, Barbara Delen of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Patty Baker of Louisville, Ky., and Annette "Torchy" Thompson of Bullhead City, Ariz.; and many additional family members and friends throughout the United States.

Per her request, there will be no mass said or public service. A private graveside service and celebration of Millie's life is planned for a future date.