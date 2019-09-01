Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILDRED "MILLIE" NAVARRE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM 2350 Adobe Rd Bullhead City , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILDRED "MILLIE" NAVARRE

Mildred "Millie" Navarre, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Millie was born November 28, 1937 in Kirkland, Washington to Lawrence and Martha DeMerritt.

For the past 17 years, Millie resided in Bullhead City, where she was very active in the special needs community. Her passion for coaching Special Olympics earned her the name "Grandma Millie" to many.

Millie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. The biggest joys in her life were her family and friends.

Millie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry; daughter, Shelley (David); brothers, Larry (Dottie) and Rick (Linda); daughter-in-law, Janella (Don); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Millie's life will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Reserve at Fox Creek clubhouse, 2350 Adobe Rd in Bullhead City. Please wear colorful clothing to represent and honor the joy of Millie's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's memory can be made to Special Olympics of Bullhead City.

