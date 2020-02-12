Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MURIEL DOLORES "LO" OSBURN

Muriel Dolores "Lo" Osburn, age 92, of St. Cloud, Florida (more recently Laughlin, Nevada and Austin, Texas), died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born to the late Fred B. and Ruth A. (Garrettson) Kenney on April 28, 1927, in St. Cloud, Fla.

Lo graduated from St. Cloud High School with Phyllis, as the first set of twins to graduate there. Among holding various jobs and being a homemaker, she and her husband owned and operated Big "O" Nursery before retiring to her daughter's home in Laughlin, Nev. and later Austin, Texas. Family and friends were Lo's passion and delight, she loved all God's creatures, telling jokes, playing cards, and puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Osburn; daughter, Carolyn Fancher; twin sister, Myrle "Phyllis" Ponce; and six other siblings.

She is survived by her loving family; daughter and son in law, Angela Vicki and Dirk Moore of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Diane (Brain) Wadsworth, Clinton Laing, and Brooke (Carter) Bond; great-grandchildren, Sarah Wadsworth (14), Ayden Laing (14), Leah Wadsworth (11), and Avery Bond (2); among many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to thank those who have extended their prayers and emotional support for Lo in her final days. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Celebrate Lo's life by donating to American Humane in her name.

