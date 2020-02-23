NANCY OSTEN
Nancy Osten , age 76, a 20+ year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born in Endicott, New York on September 26, 1943.
Nancy grew up in Owego, New York where she met Don Micalizzi and married on July 8, 1961, they had four children and later divorced. Nancy then met Lowell Osten and married on June 14, 1985.
She owned many businesses, such as Tom's Cabin, Muskogee's Pizza, a restaurant, and a grocery store. Nancy later moved to Bullhead City, Arizona and became the broker and owner of Diamond Del Rio.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Osten; and parents, Lawrence and Jennie Hill.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Heimbuck of Emmett, Idaho; three sons, Nick Micalizzi, Randy Micalizzi both of Reno, Nevada, and Mario Micalizzi of Bullhead City, Arizona; ten grandchildren, Whitney, Ashley, Justin, Justine, Kimberly, Scott, Marco, Michelle, Taylor, and Randy, Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Angeleigh, JhayLynn, Ashtin, Jaeden, Josiah, Kimber, Jaxon and baby girl Barker; sister, Janice Smith; and brother, Larry Hill.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020