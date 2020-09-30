1/1
NANCY VERA HATMAKER
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY VERA HATMAKER
Nancy Vera Hatmaker, age 58, of Mohave Valley, Arizona, went home to her Lord and Savior September 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in De Leon, Texas to Johnny and Elva Vera February 2, 1962. Nancy married Bernard (Bernie) Hatmaker on December 20, 1987, in Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Nancy was a member of Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Needles, California. Nancy moved to Mohave, Arizona in the 1960's as a young child. She retired as an office manager from a neurology clinic after many years.
Nancy enjoyed several hobbies including watching food network, reading, and playing tennis. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved family gatherings and seeing her Texas family as often as possible. She was a devoted and loving wife, a dedicated and selfless mother, and a loving sister and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Elva Vera.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bernie Hatmaker; son, Matthew Hatmaker; brothers, Johnny Vera, Jr. and Rudy Vera and wife, Laura; sister, Rose Vera; niece, Maddi Vera-Busch; nephew, Alex Vera; great-niece, Chloe Vera; great-nephews, Nathaniel Vera and Theo Busch; and other extended family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, De Leon, Texas. Nancy will be laid to rest in De Leon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nowlin Anders Funeral Home - De Leon
340 South Austin Street
De Leon, TX 76444
(254) 893-2021
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved