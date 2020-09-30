NANCY VERA HATMAKER
Nancy Vera Hatmaker, age 58, of Mohave Valley, Arizona, went home to her Lord and Savior September 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in De Leon, Texas to Johnny and Elva Vera February 2, 1962. Nancy married Bernard (Bernie) Hatmaker on December 20, 1987, in Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Nancy was a member of Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Needles, California. Nancy moved to Mohave, Arizona in the 1960's as a young child. She retired as an office manager from a neurology clinic after many years.
Nancy enjoyed several hobbies including watching food network, reading, and playing tennis. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved family gatherings and seeing her Texas family as often as possible. She was a devoted and loving wife, a dedicated and selfless mother, and a loving sister and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Elva Vera.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bernie Hatmaker; son, Matthew Hatmaker; brothers, Johnny Vera, Jr. and Rudy Vera and wife, Laura; sister, Rose Vera; niece, Maddi Vera-Busch; nephew, Alex Vera; great-niece, Chloe Vera; great-nephews, Nathaniel Vera and Theo Busch; and other extended family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, De Leon, Texas. Nancy will be laid to rest in De Leon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.