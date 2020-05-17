Nancye Louise (Carson) Beria, age 68, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Cherry Valley, Calif. after a long battle with cancer. She was born on June 15, 1951 in Dallas, Texas to Lorenza Dow "LD" and Rubye Carson.

Nancye grew up in La Mirada, Calif. with her three brothers, Ronald, Charles and David. She married her sweetheart, Rocky Beria, in 1975. Together they moved to Cedarpines Park, Calif. to raise their children, where they opened Rocky's Corner Market. She was a charter life member of the VFW 9624 Ladies Auxiliary.

In 2003, they moved from Cedarpines Park to Bullhead City, Ariz. where Nancye was employed at the local school district. She and Rocky quickly made wonderful friends and became water lovers, spending most days on Lake Mohave or the Colorado River. Nancye will always be known for her beautiful smile, generous heart, kindness, and patience towards everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rubye and LD Carson; brothers, Ron and David Carson.

Nancye is survived by her loving husband, Rocky; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Ronnie, Mandy (Michael), Audrey (Gene), and Amber (Ryan); six beautiful grandchildren; as well as many relatives, amazing friends, and "adopted" children.

A celebration of life is scheduled on her 69th birthday, June 15, 2020, in Bullhead City, Arizona.

