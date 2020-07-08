Naomi Doloris Campos, age 85, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1936 in Needles, Calif. to parents Johnny Fitzgerald and Sara Rockerfeller.

Naomi liked to read scary books and watch scary movies, as well as listen to music; she particularly loved chicken scratch.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Gloria and Diana Campos; parents; sisters, Roseita Welch and Ethaleen Cachora; brother, Edger Stillman; aunts, Barbara Rockerfeller and Margorie Manvel.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Campos; son, Dennis Campos; grandchildren, David Vechsner, Amber Upshaw, Paul Holmes, Jr., Christina Aguilar, Sienna Luna, Princessa Orona, Dennis Campos, Jr., Tashina Lusch and Talana Wade; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Julian Gunn; and niece, Gretchen Welch.

Services were held from 1 to 4 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home. Interment was at 4 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery in Needles, CA.

Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.

