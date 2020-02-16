NESIA (KINGERY) LORETTE
Nesia (Kingery) Lorette passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from complications of COPD as she was surrounded by family and friends. Nesia was born in South Gate, California on September 6, 1948.
Nesia spent most of her childhood in Bell Gardens, California, until she married Ron Lorette on April 12, 1969. She and Ron were happily married for more than 50 years. Nesia and Ron spent the last 27 years in Mohave Valley where she loved feeding the quail off her front porch and crafting and tole painting.
Nesia is survived by her devoted husband, Ron Lorette; her three daughters, Lori Sylvester, Michele Bustrum, and Lorena Lorette; her son, James Watts; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Danny Kingery of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Steve Kingery of Maynard, Arkansas.
The family will be receiving guests from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, 9250 South Ranchero Lane Mohave Valley, AZ 86440. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 am.
Nesia touched many lives and will be truly missed by all those who
were honored to know her and who loved her…
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020