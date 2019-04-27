Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NOEL DEAN RASPLICKA. View Sign Service Information Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary 222 E Street Needles , CA 92363 (760)-326-2323 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary 222 E Street Needles , CA 92363 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary 222 E Street Needles , CA 92363 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Noel Dean Rasplicka, age 58 of Wofford Heights, California, passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019, as the result of a heart attack at the Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, California.

He was born on March 16, 1961 in Westminster, California to parents Yule and Kathryn Pappenfuse. After their divorce and the marriage of Harold and Kathryn, Noel was adopted by Harold.

Noel attended school within the Needles Unified School District until his graduation from Needles High School in 1979. During his many faceted life he attended Orange Coast College, Mohave Community College and San Joaquin Valley College in Bakersfield where he earned certifications in Technologies of Commercial Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning.

He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps for four years and earned the rank of Sergeant. Germany was his overseas assignment.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; his brother, Jon; and his mother, Kathryn.

He is survived by his son, Ryan of Calimesa, CA; grandson, Tucker of Barstow, CA; father, Harold and "step-mother" Tena McGee; brothers, Alan (Tricia) of Santa Clarita, CA and Scott (Melissa) of Savanah, GA; extended family, April (Doniven) Anderson of Carlsbad, NM; Thomas Scott of Needles, CA and Ivan Scott of Phoenix, AZ.; and last but not least, his very dear friends, Becky Rasplicka, Jamie Lucas, and Brian and Ellen Campbell.

Viewing will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Dimond and Sons Needles Mortuary.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Dimond and Sons Needles Mortuary. Noel will be buried at the Riverview Cemetery in Needles, CA, immediately following the service.

A repast will follow at the Women's Club of Needles.

The Family request in lieu of flowers, donation be sent to Harold Rasplicka in trust for Ryan Rasplicka.

