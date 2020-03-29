Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA BARRAGAN. View Sign Service Information Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel 2620 Silver Creek Road Bullhead City , AZ 86442 (928)-763-5440 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Barragan, age 68, a 19-year resident of Laughlin, Nevada, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born June 25, 1951 in Kingsville, Texas.

In 1959, Norma moved with her parents, Alfred and Ofilia Barragan and family from Texas to Fremont, California when she was eight. She attended schools there and began playing clarinet in the band. She enjoyed high school, Spanish Club activities and caravana trips to Mexico. Norma graduated from Irvington High School in 1969 and San Jose State University in 1974 with a degree in business and foreign languages. She was married twice and divorced. Norma moved here to the area for her health; the warm and dry climate agreed with her.

Norma held many jobs including IBM San Jose for 12 years as an administrative assistant, and various Las Vegas and Laughlin casinos, until she found the people and job she loved. For 15 years she worked at Flamingo, which then became Aquarius, as an ACE Play Agent; until health issues forced her to retire in 2017.

Norma was one of a kind. She was a very spiritual person and loved the angels around us and in heaven. Fiercely independent, she worked hard all of her life and faced her challenges bravely. She was strong to the end, always keeping a sense of humor. Norma had many close and very dear friends, even keeping in touch with friends from childhood. She was a thoughtful and loving person.

She enjoyed British crime series, paranormal and talk shows on t.v., going to the movies, Cadillac Margaritas, fine dining, dancing, good bread, Pinot Grigio, live music and concerts. She loved her ice cream and shaved ice. Living in the SF bay area, she was enthralled by the flower child era and by disco music. She had a green thumb and loved all her plants. She especially loved sunflowers. She had a flair for decorating. Norma loved all animals and was a staunch supporter of animal rights. She also loved the beauty in nature, especially dragonflies. She was fascinated by Walter the orphan baby burro in Oatman and followed all his stories.

She is survived by her loving sister, Gloria (John) Padilla; brother, Al Barragan; beloved aunt, Joanne Barragan of California; loving aunt to, Jason Padilla, Brian Padilla, Justin (Emily) Barragan and Samantha (Michael) Barragan; grand-niece and grand-nephew, Melody and Isaac Padilla of Hawaii; survived by and missed by her first cousins, Larry (Dolores), Lloyd (Anna), Dennis (Deb), Alfred, Dalia (Bill), Amparo, Grace, Carlos, Joe, Julio (Aurora) and Roy all of Texas, Debra (Max) of New York, Scott, Bruce (Mari) and Tracey of California; especially missed by her Papillon Hayley, her loyal furry companion. She lit up our family gatherings with her wit and keen sense of humor and stories, which everyone enjoyed. Her travels took her many times to Hawaii, Mexico, Texas, Lake Tahoe, and Reno. She loved the ocean and lived for a year in Pacific Grove, California, a block from the ocean.

There will be no funeral as per her wishes. Loving memories and prayers are appreciated.

Even though we are broken hearted and will miss you dearly, Norma you are now free of pain and worry. So, go now, sweet princess, and fly with the angels to dance and play in the fields of our Lord.

