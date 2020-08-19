1/
NORMA C. GRANT
1935 - 2020
Norma C. Grant, age 85, a 24-year resident of Mohave Valley, Ariz., passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on May 19, 1935 in Oakland, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Grant.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Ellen Twardowski of Calif.; two sons, Mark Grant of Calif. and Eric Grant of Neb.; three grandsons, Robert Clark and Scott Grant of Calif., and Douglas Grant of Neb.; and one great-granddaughter, Analee Grant of Calif.
At Norma's request there will be no services.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
