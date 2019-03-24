PAMELA JANE PECK
Pamela Jane Peck, age 66, a 29-year Bullhead City, Arizona resident, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. She was born on September 26, 1952 in Pasadena, Calif.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Danny; daughter, Mary (Jim) Smith; son, Jesse (Angela) Bower; step-daughter, PJ (Dan) Wicks; and step-son, Roy Peck; sister, Steffany Ritchie; grandchildren, Samantha (Casey) Kort, Evan Smith, Iliana, Marissa, Jessie and Haylee Bower, and Rachel, Taylor, Lorin, and Shelby Wicks; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Chandler Kort.
There will be a celebration of life with family at a later date
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019