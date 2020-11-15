1/1
PATRICIA ANNE DEAVER
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA ANNE DEAVER
Patricia Anne Deaver, age 81, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona gained her Angel wings on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1939.
She was a 32 year LPN from July 1969 until she retired in 2001.
Patricia was a member of Bethel Community Church where she loved to listen to Pastor William Jones sermons. She also loved to bake for her family and friends. She was a member of the Red Hats of Mohave County.
Patricia was a loving mother of two daughters, Toni Marie (David) McCullough of Bullhead City, Arizona and Michelle Lynn Koehn and Robert Fisher boyfriend of Toledo, Ohio; a grandmother to six, Destinie Nicol Richardson, Brettiney Anne Richardson, Christopher Alan Wayne Koehn, Tori Lynn Koehn, Wayne Grundy Rodriques and Patricia Grundy Rodriques; Patricia was also a great-grandmother to six beautiful children and another due in January.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
9287635440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved