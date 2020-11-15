PATRICIA ANNE DEAVER

Patricia Anne Deaver, age 81, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona gained her Angel wings on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1939.

She was a 32 year LPN from July 1969 until she retired in 2001.

Patricia was a member of Bethel Community Church where she loved to listen to Pastor William Jones sermons. She also loved to bake for her family and friends. She was a member of the Red Hats of Mohave County.

Patricia was a loving mother of two daughters, Toni Marie (David) McCullough of Bullhead City, Arizona and Michelle Lynn Koehn and Robert Fisher boyfriend of Toledo, Ohio; a grandmother to six, Destinie Nicol Richardson, Brettiney Anne Richardson, Christopher Alan Wayne Koehn, Tori Lynn Koehn, Wayne Grundy Rodriques and Patricia Grundy Rodriques; Patricia was also a great-grandmother to six beautiful children and another due in January.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store