PATRICIA "RED" (NEE NORLIN) HANEY
Patricia "Red" (Nee Norlin) Haney age 69, passed away in Bullhead City, Ariz. on Monday, February 25, 2019 after complications from metastatic lung cancer. Red was born on October 2, 1950 to Bert and Lorraine (Stull) Norlin.
Red was preceded in death by her husband, Craig/Byron; parents; daughter, Melissa; son-in-law, Tim Larson.
She is survived by her grandson, Eric Larson; sister, Jan (Chester) Owens; nephews, Jon, Jeff, Travis, and Chad; niece, Lorri (Joe) Bennett; brother-in-law, Steve (Pat) Haney; and great-niece Jessica Blanchfield.
To celebrate Red's life and memory, a small gathering will take place at Jessica's house in Columbia Heights, MN on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
