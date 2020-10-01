Patricia Ileen Weaver, age 73, of Kingman, AZ., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1947 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

On December 1, 1988 Patricia married Daniel Weaver in Grand Blanc, MI., and they spent 32 years in a loving and faithful service to one another. They moved around a lot and spent many wonderful years living in Michigan, Minnesota and Florida before retiring to Arizona in 2010.

Patricia was the CEO of her home and in addition she owned

and operated her own accounting software business, Weaver & Associates, for 15 years before she retired. She was an active member of the Oak Street Baptist Church. She liked to travel and had many memories of her trips to Ireland and Russia. She enjoyed spending time with family and having coffee and wine time with neighbors and friends outside on her deck. She also liked to read and play computer games.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and her faithful furry four legged friends, Ginger, Oscar and Buster Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Weaver of Kingman, AZ.; sons, Bruce (Kelli) Weaver of Breezy Point, MN. and Brad (Tina) Weaver of Tucson, AZ.; brothers, Dennis Mahoney of Shelby Township, MI. and Fred Mahoney of Leesburg, FL; sister, Cindy Seely of Saginaw, MI.; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family committal service and celebration of life will take place in Minnesota at a later date.

