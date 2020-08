Or Copy this URL to Share

PATRICK A. KNUDSEN

Patrick Andrew Knudsen, age 78, a resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1941 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Patrick was retired and loved doing woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine; and three sons, Jeffrey of Ohio, Christoper and Scott of California.

Patrick will be sorely missed.

He was a great husband, a great father,

and a great grandfather.

