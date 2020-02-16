PATRICK H. NEW
Patrick H. New, age 86, a Mohave Valley resident of 30-years who recently moved to Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born a Sioux Indian on January 16, 1933 in South Dakota.
Patrick retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam as a Master Sargent of the military police. He received numerous awards and citations. He also belonged to the Silvery Colorado River Rock Club.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Josephine New; mother, Ruby New; father, Harry New; and brother, Robert New of the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Tribe.
Patrick is survived by his spouse, Josephine New; children, Adrian New, Harry New, Patrick (Joey) New, Shelley and husband Louis Lozano; granddaughter, Sheila and husband Rudy Rivas; four great-grandchildren, Rowan, Gage, Jack, and Shane Rivas; and good friends, Chuck, Harlow, and Jerry.
An inurnment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 9250 South Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 16 to Feb. 24, 2020