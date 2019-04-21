Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PATRICK K. MCCORD SR.

"KEESEE/BEAR"

Patrick Keith McCord, Sr. (Keesee/Bear), age 74, a lifetime resident of Needles, California passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Needles. He was born on May 9, 1944 in Needles to parents, Warren and Eunice McCord.

Patrick graduated from Needles High School in 1962. He was in law enforcement 40+ years. Patrick was a member of the Ft. Mojave Indian Tribe all of his life. He married Laura Belle (Medrano) McCord in 1967. He enjoyed fishing, reading, volunteering and guns.

Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Belle Mccord; son, Darrell McCord; and father and mother, Warren and Eunice McCord.

He is survived by his son, Patrick McCord, Jr.; brother, Norvin McCord; sister, Irene McCord; two daughters-in-law, Karen McCord and Susie

McCord; granddaughter, Megan

two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter;

and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3pm-5pm. at the Ft. Mojave Tribal Gymnasium.

Traditional Service will follow to Mourning Hall. Traditional Tribal Cremation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5am at the Ft. Mojave Tribal Cemetery.

Special thanks to River Valley Home Health & Hospice, Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary, Tim Williams, Shan Lewis, Shelley Bishop, Angela Medrano, Ft. Mojave Health Dept. and Ft. Mojave Indian Tribe.

Arrangements handled by Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary.

