Bidding farewell, Patsy May Bontrager born on October 5, 1934, (85) preceded by her parents, the Reverend Andrew Stephan (aka Barney) and Exie Novice (aka Bonnie) Bontrager passed away at home on Friday morning, March 27, 2020 from a rapidly progressive form of dementia. Patsy's oldest sister Darlene Riggs and younger brother Gary Lewis Bontrager also preceded her death. Patsy was a middle child and was married to Horst Siegfried (aka Fred) Regolien born July 11, 1928, (92) who preceded Patsy's death two months earlier, from natural causes on Monday, January 20, 2020. Both resided in Bullhead City, Arizona for 12 years.

Patsy leaves behind seven children, Patti Macardican-Martus of Hesperia, Calif., William Macardican of Nevada City, Calif., Pamela Macardican-Clark of Albany Ore., Ronnie Evans of Bullhead City, Ariz., Kim Evans of Albany, Ore., Ara Lee Evans-Schuler of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Emma Hornbeck-Leach of Alba, Texas.

Patsy had 21 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Patsy also leaves behind three nieces, Kathy, Linda and Jeri Lynn Riggs; two nephews, Gilbert and Steven Riggs from her sister Darlene Riggs. Also leaving behind one niece, Deborah and one nephew, Timothy Bontrager from her youngest brother Gary Bontrager and wife Lorraine Verrault-Bontrager.

Patsy and her husband Horst (aka Fred) Regolien donated their bodies to Science, but because of the Covid-19 Virus, Patsy could not be delivered to Science, so she will be cremated in Arizona. The family will hold separate family celebrations of life for Patsy and Horst Regolien when it is safe to continue our lives on this earth.