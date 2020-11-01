Paul James Walsh, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Bedford, Texas. He was born July 11, 1933 in the Town of Clayton, Wis. to Robert Walsh and Mary Fay.
Paul graduated from the Platteview School of Mines in 1955, with an Engineering Degree. He married the love of his life Joan Suda, on May 30, 1955. The couple moved to Beeville, Texas and later to Houston, Texas to work for Amoco Oil Company for 20 years. He started his own consulting and oil/gas exploration business in Tyler, Texas in 1972. Paul continued to be involved in the business until his death.
Paul, AKA Big Daddy, was an incredible story teller, with a great sense of humor, and always gave the best advice. He was a gentle giant and babies were content to sleep in his arms. Big loved BIG and never missed an opportunity to say he loved you and how proud he was of you and your family. He led others by his devoted Catholic faith, love of family, and he left a legacy for future generations to follow. He was such an amazing teacher in life to us all.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of 65 years; sons, Steve (Lisa) Walsh of Tyler, Dan (Patty) Walsh of Midland and Tim (Terry) Walsh of Celina; daughters, Colleen (Keston) McFadden of Bedford and Kelly (Kevin) Parrish of Gunter; sister, Katherine Walsh; 13 grandchildren, Brent, Jennifer, Melissa, Zachary, Adam, Patricia, Andrew, Ryan, Erin, Mandy, Delaney, Jacob and Avery; 23 great-grandchildren; caretaker and long-time friend, Pamm Akers.
Services in remembrance will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 423 South Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Paul Walsh to the Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029 or a charity of your choice
.