PAUL WING

Paul Wing, of Bullhead City Arizona, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California at the age of 62, the culmination of a dynamic life and successful career. He was born in Long Beach, California In March of 1958.

Paul served the communities of Blythe, Compton, and Rialto as a committed and dedicated public servant for over 30 years. In 1985, he received the Medal of Valor for intervening and ultimately ending an in-progress bank robbery in the City of Buena Park, California.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth S. Wing Sr.; and his sister, Linda Brauer.

Paul is survived by his mother, Beverly Wing, a strong and loving presence for his family; by his wife, April, after celebrating 20 years of marriage this year; his beautiful children, Xochitl O'Donnell (Jamie), Raquel Wing, Kenneth Wing, Emily Mobley Wing, and Jakob Wing will forever feel his loss in their hearts and souls. They were the light of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cannonball Memorial Run, a non-profit organization.

