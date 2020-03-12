Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE (TORSEN) SEAMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline (Torsen) Seaman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Fort Mohave. She sustained a broken hip as a result of a fall in November 2019. She had numerous complications which culminated in her passing. Pauline was born on October 19, 1934 in Ouzinkie, Alaska.

She met and eventually married her husband, Keith Seaman, in Alaska in 1953. They moved from Alaska to Washington to California and settled in Fort Mohave, Arizona for their latter years. Pauline loved to crochet, travel in their motor home, was a voracious reader, work on puzzles and make trips to the casino (of which she was extremely lucky!).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Polly Torsen; her brothers, Bill and Alfred; sisters, Edna and Peggy.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith Seaman; daughters, Karen (Hugh) Foster of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, Kathy (Matt) Stevens of West Monroe, New York; son, Jim Seaman of Reno, Nevada; beloved granddaughter, Madison Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of long-time friends. Pauline (Torsen) Seaman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Fort Mohave. She sustained a broken hip as a result of a fall in November 2019. She had numerous complications which culminated in her passing. Pauline was born on October 19, 1934 in Ouzinkie, Alaska.She met and eventually married her husband, Keith Seaman, in Alaska in 1953. They moved from Alaska to Washington to California and settled in Fort Mohave, Arizona for their latter years. Pauline loved to crochet, travel in their motor home, was a voracious reader, work on puzzles and make trips to the casino (of which she was extremely lucky!).She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Polly Torsen; her brothers, Bill and Alfred; sisters, Edna and Peggy.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith Seaman; daughters, Karen (Hugh) Foster of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, Kathy (Matt) Stevens of West Monroe, New York; son, Jim Seaman of Reno, Nevada; beloved granddaughter, Madison Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of long-time friends. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close