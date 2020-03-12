Pauline (Torsen) Seaman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Fort Mohave. She sustained a broken hip as a result of a fall in November 2019. She had numerous complications which culminated in her passing. Pauline was born on October 19, 1934 in Ouzinkie, Alaska.
She met and eventually married her husband, Keith Seaman, in Alaska in 1953. They moved from Alaska to Washington to California and settled in Fort Mohave, Arizona for their latter years. Pauline loved to crochet, travel in their motor home, was a voracious reader, work on puzzles and make trips to the casino (of which she was extremely lucky!).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Polly Torsen; her brothers, Bill and Alfred; sisters, Edna and Peggy.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith Seaman; daughters, Karen (Hugh) Foster of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, Kathy (Matt) Stevens of West Monroe, New York; son, Jim Seaman of Reno, Nevada; beloved granddaughter, Madison Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of long-time friends.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020