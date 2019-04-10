Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PETER SANCHEZ

Peter Sanchez, age 78, a 13-year resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Pete was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on August 1, 1940 to Isabel (Herb) and Frances Sanchez.

Pete joined the National Guard and was stationed in Fort Chafee, Arkansas. After he returned home to Lordsburg, he moved to California where he worked for Airstream Trailer and eventually opened his own paint and body shop - Master's Truck and Auto. He settled in Long Beach, California where he met his wife Debbie in the summer of 1974 - they married in May of 1978. His passion was painting and restoring vehicles - his pride was the 1953 Ford Panel that he restored. Eventually he sold Master's and finished his working career with Bragg Crane and Rigging/Heavy Transport, where he retired from in August of 2005.

After retiring Pete and Debbie relocated to Fort Mohave, Arizona in November of 2005. He continued to do his projects and staying busy working on the house, waiting for Debbie to retire so they could travel the U.S. He made friends quickly and was known for his sayings...Que Loco, Simon, Simon, Simon and Whatcha!!! He loved music and sports - the blues and latin jazz were at the top of list, the Raiders and the Lakers. Pete loved life and tried to make the most of everyday.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel (Herb) and Frances Sanchez; and infant daughter, Lisa Sanchez.

Pete is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debbie; daughters, Debbie (Russ) Clark, Laura (Raymond) Pacheco, Lisa Kelly, and Julie Sanchez; son, Phillip "Tony" Sanchez; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard and Robert Sanchez.

9250 S. Ranchero Lane

Mohave Valley , AZ 86440

Funeral Home Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley , AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959

