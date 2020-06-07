Pete "Pappy" Corti passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with family by his side in Fort Mohave, Arizona. Pete was dearly loved by his wife, Theresa Corti. He was the loving father of Julie (Joey) Rosas, Peter Jr. (Krystal), and Denee' (Doug) Rich; and the proud Pappy/Papap to his grandchildren Peter, Janae, Sebastian, Tommy, Evelyn and Riley.

Pete was born in San Fernando, Calif. in 1954 to Mario and Eileen Corti and raised in Granada Hills, Calif. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country from 1972 to 1975 as a medical specialist. After his service he moved back to Granada Hills for several years before relocating to Mohave Valley, Ariz. Pete was employed at the Southern California Edison Power Plant in Laughlin, Nev. When the plant shut down, he was transferred to San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant and relocated to Oceanside, Calif. before retiring as an electrician with the company. During his time in Oceanside he served at Calvary Chapel Vista Church and rode with the motorcycle fellowship. Pete and Theresa moved back to Arizona to be closer to family and helped form the Colorado River Chapter of Bikers for Christ. As the Chapter Elder he continued to be a faithful servant to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mario Corti; brother, Mario Thomas Corti; sisters, Kathy Corti-Smith and Valerie Phillips.

Pete will be forever remembered by his mother, Inez "Eileen" Corti; his siblings, Kerry Sammut, GeriAnn Corti, Jim Corti, Tony Corti, Daniel Corti and Patrick Corti; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Harvest Bible Church, 6870 Highway 95, Mohave Valley, AZ.

