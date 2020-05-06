Philip Andrew Hubbard, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born to parents, Edward Sheldon and Mary Frances Hubbard on June 11, 1926 in Corvallis, Oregon.

After graduating high school Philip joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. After being discharged in 1946 he moved to southern California where he worked in retail for J.C. Penny's. Along with his best friend, they then opened three Fashion Home stores; which sold a variety of bed, bath and kitchen items.

After retiring he and his wife moved to Fort Mohave in 1993. Well into his 80's he enjoyed fishing, jet skiing, bicycling, hiking and golf. Phil was very talented; creating beautiful southwestern wall sculptures.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Ann Hubbard; sisters, Lois Johnson and Frances Baune.

He is survived by his wife, Claudette of 60 years; and son, Mark Allen (Terry) Hubbard of Ventura, Calif.

As per his wishes he was cremated. A private family service to be held at a later date.

