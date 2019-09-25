Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP MILTON FOX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Memory of

PHILIP MILTON FOX

1936 - 2018

Philip Milton Fox, age 82, passed away at his home in Bullhead City, Ariz., on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Philip was born on September 1, 1936, in Tarrytown, NY, the younger son of Harold E. and Rita F. (Joyce) Fox. His older brother, Harold Martin "Happy" Fox, was born in Tarrytown, NY, on May 29, 1935. Philip attended Washington Irving High School (class of 1954) in Tarrytown, NY, and received a Bachelor's Degree in mechanical engineering (class of 1958) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, NY.

After graduation, he moved to Southern California to begin a career in aerospace engineering, initially with North American Aviation, and eventually with Northrop Grumman, from which he retired after more than 35 years of service. Philip enjoyed relaxing with painting, woodworking and golf.

He was united in marriage to Carolyn DeForest Coughlin in June 1961, and they raised a son and a daughter in Southern California. Following their divorce in January 1991, Philip married Sandra Lee Blanchette Winzen in January 1994. Philip and Sandra eventually moved to Bullhead City, in 2016, where Sandra has extended family.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law Frederica "Sugar" (Cito) Fox in January 2016; and other relatives . Philip was followed in death by his brother "Happy" Fox, who passed away less that 3 months later in December 2018.

He is survived by his widow, Sandra Fox of Bullhead City,; his former wife, Carolyn Fox of Anaheim Hills, Calif; his son Harold C. "Kit" Fox (Rick) of Long Beach, Calif; his daughter Kimberly F. Hancher (Scott) of Redmond, Wash; two grandsons; several step-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

