PRESHA HALL RAINS

Presha Hall Rains, a long time resident of Bullhead City passed away in Sun City, Ariz. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Presha was born in Maude, Oklahoma on September 30, 1928. Her family moved to Berkeley, Calif. in 1946. It was there that she met her husband of 51 years, Bruce Rains. They eventually moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where Presha was a stay-at-home mom to their four children.

The Rains family moved to Bullhead City in 1973 and opened up Town and Country Food Store. Presha would often be seen helping out behind the cash register or in the office doing the bookkeeping.

Presha was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was a member of the Chaparral Country Club where she loved to play golf. She was also a member of the Chamber Maids. Presha loved to read and a favorite pastime was to try a new recipe from one of her many cookbooks.

Presha was preceded in death by her husband Bruce; and their son Brian.

She will be dearly missed by her surviving children; Bruce (Valerie), Marcia (Craig), Presha (David); brother, Monte (Erla) Turk; sister, Patti (Roy) Quinn; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.

