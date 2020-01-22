RAFAEL SERRANO SANCHEZ
Rafael Serrano Sanchez, age 27, was called by our Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019, doing what he loved: riding his motorcycle. He was born June 3, 1992, in Juarez, Mexico.
He studied at River Valley High School and later completed an HVAC course at MCC with top honors. He developed a vast knowledge in computers also.
Rafael worked as a manager for Best Buy Market displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems. Finally he owned and operated Southwest Distributing Company and was ready to start a new business.
He is survived by his daughters, Jazmyn and Valeria; son, Castiel; parents, Marisela and Rafael; brother, Rodrigo; sister, Stephanie;
Rafael will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, nephew, and friend.
We know Rafael is now with his grandparents, and his
cousin Richie and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven
" Your wings were ready but our hearts were not ".
Rest in Peace mi Niño!
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020