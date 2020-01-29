RALPH WAYNE BARE
Ralph Wayne Bare, age 77, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in 1942, Ralph married his wife, Julie in 1964. In 1966, they moved to Bullhead City and Ralph was a pioneer member of the Holiday Shores sales team. As the development completed its sales efforts, the remaining inventory was transferred to Ralph and he founded Reality Realty in 1977 which he owned and operated until 1996. He finished his career at CWB-AIP, working for his long-time friend, Larry Wood.
Known for his personal and professional integrity, as well as his love of family and golf, Ralph led a happy and successful life. He was a long-time Rotarian, serving as President for two years. Ralph served on the Board of Bullhead Community Hospital for many years, retiring once again so he could enjoy his family and play golf.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; favorite older son, Matthew (Shauna); favorite younger son, Nathan (Peggy); two sisters, Beverly and Bobbi (David); grandchildren, Jakob (Kristabel), Alyxandria, and Eric.
A gathering of friends will be held this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to the Ralph Bare Memorial Scholarship fund at https://foundation.mohave.edu or call MCC at 866-339-7226 extension 1146.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020