1/
REBECCA ANN REEVES
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REBECCA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REBECCA ANN REEVES
Rebecca Reeves, age 69, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1951 to parents, James and Lorraine Harrington of Rochester, N.Y.
She was retired from the Government Civil Service.
Rebecca was a member of the Soroptimist 29 Palms, California. Her hobbies were sewing, reading, Bingo and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lorraine Harrington; sister, Barbara Hamilton; and daughter, Tammy Mooney.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, David Reeves; daughter, Penny Gallegos; son-in-laws, Jason Mooney and Clarence Gallegos; seven grandchildren, Devlin Mooney, Esperanza Gallegos, Regis Mooney, Elena Gallegos, Meghan Mooney, Elicia Gallegos, and Clarence W. Gallegos; and one great-grandson, Jacob Gallegos.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Dimond & Sons Funeral Home, 2620 Silver Creek Rd., Bullhead City, AZ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 18 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
9287635440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved