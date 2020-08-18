REBECCA ANN REEVES

Rebecca Reeves, age 69, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1951 to parents, James and Lorraine Harrington of Rochester, N.Y.

She was retired from the Government Civil Service.

Rebecca was a member of the Soroptimist 29 Palms, California. Her hobbies were sewing, reading, Bingo and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lorraine Harrington; sister, Barbara Hamilton; and daughter, Tammy Mooney.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, David Reeves; daughter, Penny Gallegos; son-in-laws, Jason Mooney and Clarence Gallegos; seven grandchildren, Devlin Mooney, Esperanza Gallegos, Regis Mooney, Elena Gallegos, Meghan Mooney, Elicia Gallegos, and Clarence W. Gallegos; and one great-grandson, Jacob Gallegos.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Dimond & Sons Funeral Home, 2620 Silver Creek Rd., Bullhead City, AZ.

