RENEE SCOTT-HOBBS
Renee Scott-Hobbs, age 64, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1955 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Renee worked for Mohave Home Health.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris; and aunt, Judy.
She is survived by her husband, Mitch; Children, Erik and Colin; father, Frank; siblings, Denise and Frank; grandchildren, Keagan, Aydan, Kason, Aspyn, Camden, Tyler and Autumn.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Chaparral Country Club of Bullhead City.
