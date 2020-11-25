RHONDA LYNN DAVIS

Rhonda Lynn Davis, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was taken way too soon, the good Lord must have needed her. She was born on September 22, 1963 to Melvin and Betty Skelton in California. Rhonda being the youngest of four siblings.

Rhonda had lived in the Bullhead City area for over 15 years. Rhonda had a huge personality and a bigger heart. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She worked for many years at Check and Go, and was working at Kohl's at the time of her passing. She had a knack for making things fun. She was often heard on the radio at Kohl's singing songs of encouragement and praise to her co-workers. The silence on the radio is a sad reminder that she is gone. Rhonda loved to dance from a young age and enjoyed being the life of the party. Rhonda's favorite past-time was spending time with her sister Robbin at Lake Mohave, soaking up the sun!

She was preceded in death by her father and mother.

Rhonda is survived by her son, Patrick and wife Jennifer and their children, Cadence 14, Collin 14, Blake 13, Carter 11, Cameron 9, Camdyn 5, and Haylee Rae 1; daughter, Melissa and her husband Edward and their children, Kason 4, and Kambria 1. She was affectionately called "Mema" and "Mo-Mo" by her grandchildren. Face-timing with her babies always brought her such joy. It was important to her to stay in close connections with her family, especially her children, and Rhonda also leaves behind her three siblings, Doug, Robbin and Dennis; and in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and her loving dog, Peaches.

No services are planed at this time.

