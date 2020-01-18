RICHARD BERNARD BARNARD
Richard Bernard Barnard, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home in Bullhead City, AZ. He was born August 25, 1942, in Denver, Colorado, to the late Evelyn and Chester Barnard.
Richard enjoyed traveling with all of his family and ensured that his late wife Rachael was always happy with every facet of their life.
Richard was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and attended service every Sunday. He was an honorable veteran of the U.S. Navy and quickly joined at the age of seventeen to serve his country. He received two service medals: one for his service in Vietnam from 1959 to 1963 and another for his service during two deep freezes in Antarctica at McMurdo Station from 1961 to 1962 for fifteen months. Richard was a successful electrical engineering salesman and a prolific inventor. His accomplishments included designing the first electric hybrid engine, which is now part of every hybrid in America, and the current technology for the F-35 military aircraft. He was also a proud compatriot member of the Colorado River Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
In addition to his parents and wife, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Barnard.
He is survived by his son, Richard B. Barnard II, his wife, Kristina; he was also proud and is survived by stepdaughters, Sandy, Silvia (Theo), Jeanette, Alileen (John); sister, Patricia Clark; grandchildren, Princess Ella Barnard, as he proudly called her, Jason (Kelly), Kailiey, Keelan, Lil Rachael (Clint), Matt (Lorie), Raymond (Monica) and Maria.
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with military honors at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1691 North Oatman Road, Bullhead City, AZ, 86442
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Diamond and Sons Silver Bell Chapel, 2620 Silver Creek Rd, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 with a rosary service at 6p.m.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020