RICHARD DEAN GRANT
With deep sadness, Marianne Grant announces the passing of her beloved husband, Richard Dean Grant. He went home to heaven on Thursday, January 2, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia. He was born on July 17, 1937.
While serving in the Air Force, Richard met Marianne in Landshut, Germany. He called it "love at first sight" and they were soon married. He worked hard to raise, provide and protect his family of six children. He eventually went into business for himself and owned and operated Dick's Bar Supply where he retired.
Before his health failed, he was a member of the Elks Club, enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and playing with his grandchildren. He traveled with his life-long friends and visited family in Germany.
Richard was a devoted and cherished husband for 64 years, a family man, a loyal friend and the best Dad and Opa in the whole world!
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard II.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marianne; daughters, Diana, Selma, Peggy and Tracy; son, Gary; along with their families.
We love and miss you Daddy! Your loving family.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020