RICHARD DEAN GRANT
1937 - 2020
You went home to heaven a short time ago. Since you've been gone there have been a lot of painful "firsts" without you.
We think of you often and wish you were here for your upcoming birthday. We miss you everyday but especially during times
like this.
Give our love to Richie for us.
Please know, Love once shared is
never forgotten.
In your memory, your beloved
wife Marianne, children,
grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and friends.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

