You went home to heaven a short time ago. Since you've been gone there have been a lot of painful "firsts" without you.

We think of you often and wish you were here for your upcoming birthday. We miss you everyday but especially during times

like this.

Give our love to Richie for us.

Please know, Love once shared is

never forgotten.

In your memory, your beloved

wife Marianne, children,

grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and friends.

