RICHARD "GORDON" DEROSIA
Richard "Gordon" DeRosia, age 92, passed away at his home in Bullhead City, Ariz. on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Ellensburg, Wash. on February 25, 1928.
Gordon proudly served his country as Staff Sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps. He later worked as an Examiner for the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and was a long-time member of the Loyal Order of Moose Bullhead City Lodge.
Gordon will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew him.
He will be laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL. Services will take place at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Gordon's family at dignitymemorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020