RICHARD JAMES GRANT II
|
With deep sadness, Dick and Marianne Grant announce the passing of their beloved son, Richard James Grant II. Rich was born November 25, 1961 and went home to heaven on Monday, March 25, 2019 as a result of complications from a heart condition.
He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and loyal friend. As a teenager he loved surfing in Huntington Beach, CA. In 1993, Rich moved to Bullhead City, Arizona and worked in Laughlin, Nevada as a bartender. He loved his job and won an award for creating a designer drink. He had a passion for working out at the gym and traveling to Europe to visit family in Germany. He was a great sports fan and liked football, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis and golf.
Rich is survived by his parents, Dick and Marianne Grant; brother, Gary; sisters, Diana, Selma, Peggy and Tracy; along with their families.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held soon.
We love and miss you Rich!
Love, your family and friends.
Arizona Affordable Funeral Home Cremation, Burial and Transportation Svc
503 Marina Blvd
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
928-768-7387
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019