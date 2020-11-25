RICHARD JAMES GRANT II

November 25, 1961 - March 25, 2019

As your birthday approaches, we are flooded with memories of you and we miss you more.

During this Thanksgiving season, we count our blessings, and we are grateful we had 58 years to spend with you but we now know it was too short. We think about another day to say, hey how ya doing today Rich? Was thinking of you and wanted to say I love you! What about those Dodgers winning the world series? And we know you would have a world series hat to add to your collection. And who do you think will win the super bowl this year? You might even be planning a trip to Germany to visit our wonderful relatives. We believe you are in heaven, a better place

to spend eternity. And one day we will see you again.

P.S. Say Hi to Dad for us.

Love, Mom, your family & friends

