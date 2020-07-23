RICHARD M. BRAZASKI

Richard Michael Brazaski, age 81, died in his home on July 16, 2020, in Bullhead City, Arizona in the care of his family. Mr. Brazaski was born on August 5, 1938, in Reed City, Michigan to his parents, Michael and Julia Brazaski.

He graduated from Luther Agricultural School in 1956 and entered into the United States Navy after graduation where he served on five different ships during his ten years of active duty. During his time in the Navy, he also met and married his wife Virginia Franzoni in 1962.

Mr. Brazaski retired in 2001 after 28 years of working for Lake-Osceola State Bank of Luther, Michigan. He was very active in service to the community of Luther, Michigan for many years serving on the Village Council and the Luther Fire District Board. He was a Charter Member of the Luther Lions Club and an active member of the Luther Senior Citizens Center and St. Ignatius Church. Richard and Virginia moved from Luther, Michigan to Bullhead City, Arizona in 2018 to be closer to family members.

He enjoyed his love of trains; riding on them with family, visiting train museums, and his true passion for building model train layouts.

He was preceded in death by his father Michael and mother Julia; and his sister Delores Lucas.

Mr. Brazaski is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia; two sons, Wayne (Tina) Brazaski of Palm Harbor, Florida and James (Karrie) Brazaski of Bullhead City, Arizona; brother-in-law, Robert Lucas of Luther, Michigan; four grandchildren, Alex, Kali and Mitchell Brazaski of Palm Harbor, Florida and Eli Brazaski of Bullhead City, Arizona; six nephews and one niece.

A funeral will be scheduled at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nevada where Richard was a parishioner.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Luther Lions Club, 1003 N State Street, Luther, MI 49656, or Helping Healthcare Heroes, P.O. Box 33701, Laughlin, NV 89028.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store